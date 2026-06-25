The Rolling Stones have released two new songs from their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues — and one of them features an unexpected guest: Robert Smith of The Cure.

“Divine Intervention” drops alongside “Jealous Lover,” with both tracks previewing Foreign Tongues, out July 10th. Per Rolling Stone, Smith contributes additional guitar to “Divine Intervention,” an upbeat track in which Jagger contemplates the end of the world. Steve Winwood appears on piano and organ, producer Andrew Watt on synths and background vocals, saxophonist James King, and trumpeter Ron Blake also feature.

Jagger revealed at a New York press event that Smith’s involvement came about entirely by accident. The singer apparently arrived at his London studio to find a mysterious figure with their back turned, wearing a long gown. When the stranger turned around, covered in lipstick, Jagger immediately recognised him — despite the two never having met. “You’re Robert Smith of the Cure!” Jagger recalled saying, before adding: “Well, while you’re here then, you better go and do something.”

“Jealous Lover,” meanwhile, sees Jagger channelling the soulful falsetto of “Emotional Rescue” over a funky R&B backdrop. Its video — currently exclusive to Amazon Music — stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a jealous partner convinced her boyfriend, played by Charles Melton, is cheating on her. The pair end up brawling in a motel parking lot. Winwood also appears on the track alongside Watt and Matt Clifford on synth.

The two singles follow previously released tracks “In the Stars” and “Rough and Twisted.” Foreign Tongues boasts a stacked guest list including Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Bruno Mars. Original Stones drummer Charlie Watts also features, recorded in sessions that took place shortly before his death in 2021.