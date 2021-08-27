The Rolling Stones have decided that the show must go on.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the band are set to go ahead with their proposed tour dates amid the devastating death of the band’s long-running drummer, Charlie Watts,

The band’s No Filter Tour kicks off next month on September 26th, in St. Louis, Missouri and was originally planned for 2020, with the pandemic seeing that come to a screeching halt.

The No Filter Tour will see the band playing live shows right through until November 20th, where they will wrap up the tour in Austin, Texas.

A statement was issued by The Stones’ promoter, announcing that the tour of the US would proceed.

They said, “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned.”

Earlier this week it was announced that Charlie Watts has passed away at the age of 80.

The saddening news follows an announcement that Watts would not be joining the band on tour due to health issues.

A spokesperson for Watts confirmed the news of his passing with a statement reading: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier [Tuesday] surrounded by his family.”

Soon after social media became flooded with touching tributes to the late drummer from many musicians.

Paul McCartney took to Twitter to share, “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, The Stones’ drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy, I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.”