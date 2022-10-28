Groundbreaking producer Fred again.. is heading to Australia next year, but before that, he released his new studio album, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022), today.

The notable album title has precedent for the English musician, continuing his diaristic approach to music: his two previous albums were called Actual Life 2 (February 2-October 15 2021) and Actual Life (February 2nd-July 19th), both released last year.

Fred again..’s production style incorporates a treasure trove of samples, including voice notes from friends and portions of important records in his life. It’s an autobiographical work that crucially remains a universal listening experience.

2021 was a huge year for the producer, with his name becoming one of the most-talked about on the worldwide festival circuit. His personal albums easily transformed into the communal live setting, with Mixmag naming him one of the Top 10 Live Acts of 2021.

Fred again..’s ascendancy continued with acclaimed appearances at the likes of Coachella, Primavera, Rock En Seine and All Points East. His Boiler Room set also surpassed 7 million streams, beating the streaming figures of big-name artists like Disclosure, Skream and Fatboy Slim.

Following the release of his third album, Fred again.. will head to Australia next year to perform at Laneway 2023. It’s the first time the iconic Trans-Tasman festival will be held since 2020, and the organisers are clearly eager to make up for lost time with an impressive and lengthy lineup.

While Fred again..’s will likely be one of the most eagerly-anticipated sets of the festival, beloved singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C., chaotic hyper-pop pair 100 Gecs, New Zealand power-pop group The Beths, and iconic rock sibling trio Haim are just some of the other lineup highlights (see the full lineup here).

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can find the confirmed dates and venues for Laneway 2023 here, with several changes from previous years.

Fred again..’s Actual Life (January 1-September 9 2022) is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Electronic Observer.