Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke has revealed plans to sue the Launceston Council after being accused of using his social media platform “to incite harassment and abuse against elected councillors.”

Last week, Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood received backlash after posting a photo of himself with Radke during the band’s recent tour of Australia due to the singer’s previous charges for assault and domestic violence.

In 2008, Radke served a two and a half year sentence in prison after violating the terms of a probation relating to battery charges.

“I stand in solidarity of all the women who have suffered at the hands of violence whose voices are continually silenced while men like Ronnie Radke are given hero status,” Councillor Lindi McMahon said at the time.

In response, Radke took to Instagram and targeted councillors including McMahon and Andrea Dawkins, calling Dawkins a “disgusting fucking human.”

Radke tagged Dawkins in the post and encouraged his near 285,000 followers to give her “the much needed bullying she deserves.”

On Sunday, City of Launceston CEO Sam Johnson slammed Radke’s comments and confirmed Tasmania Police had been contacted, calling the Las Vegas-born songwriter’s comments “not only reckless but entirely unacceptable,” and called on Radke to apologise.

In response, Radke took aim at Johnson and the City of Launceston in a new Instagram video in which he refused to offer an apology and instead suggested he is being used as a “political pawn.”

“You need to apologise to me. I just sent you guys a fucking stop motion in an email to your entire office about how you guys are defaming my fucking name,” Radke said.

“This is a peaceful protest and all my fans, if you guys are doing these little death threats and shit, that is unacceptable. This is a peaceful protest and I want everyone to know and feel what I’m feeling right now. It is unacceptable that these people are using me as a political pawn.”

Radke concluded the video: “This is a peaceful protest and you guys are going to get fucking sued for this shit. Fuck you.”

On Sunday, Garwood responded to the controversy around his photo with Radke, saying in a statement: “The recent social media posts made by Ronnie Radke regarding City of Launceston Councillors were entirely his own and do not reflect my views in any way and I condemn the call for bullying and the way in which they have been delivered. I do not condone violence or threats against anyone, and I believe in respectful discourse, even in disagreement; Which is something that I too need to be better at.

“I saw this as simply an opportunity to meet a band that I’ve listened to since high school. Never to endorse any specific actions or personal positions of the band. I appreciate that people have differing views on this, and I will continue to respect those perspectives.”

Tone Deaf has contacted the City of Launceston, Tasmania police and local PR for Falling in Reverse for comment.