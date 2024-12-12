Blackpink’s Rosé took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, and it was pure gold.

She kicked things off with a killer medley of her solo hits, “APT.” and “Toxic Till the End,” before sitting down to chat with Fallon—and let’s just say, the conversation was everything you’d expect from Rosé: funny, honest, and a little bit cheeky.

“I grew up in Australia so it always felt like it wasn’t really much of a possibility for me to be a singer,” she said when talking about her unlikely rise to stardom. “So I never really dreamed of it. But I do remember singing until midnight every day and my dad eventually just sent me to an audition because I think he wanted to kick me out.”

The studio audience burst into laughter, but Rosé wasn’t done roasting her Aussie upbringing just yet. “I spent all my time in the living room singing and playing piano ’til midnight. I’d just sing til, like, midnight, and fall asleep by my piano.”

“Australia is really boring. There’s not much to do,” she added later with a smirk, proving that her sense of humour is as sharp as her vocals.

The singer also reflected on her life-changing audition for Blackpink, admitting she “thought it was a joke” and wasn’t expecting much to come of it. “They called me and I was like, ‘What is happening?’” she laughed, recalling the moment her whole world changed.

Her debut solo album, Rosie, dropped on December 6th, featuring 12 tracks, including the chart-topping “APT.” with Bruno Mars and the fan-favourite single “Number One Girl.” The album marks her first full-length project, following her breakout solo singles “On the Ground” and “Gone” in 2021. Sharing the news with fans in October, Rosé wrote on Instagram, “I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine.”

Her Fallon performance wasn’t just for show, though—it marked a huge moment in Rosé’s career. “APT.,” her collab with Bruno Mars, hit No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart upon its debut. It’s officially her longest-running Australian chart-topper, and it also made her the first solo female K-pop artist to debut at No. 1 on the ARIA charts.

Not bad for someone who used to spend her days singing to the walls of her Melbourne living room!