Royel Otis are set to cap off their monumental year with a special homecoming performance in Sydney.

The indie-pop duo, fresh off their triumphant night at the 2024 ARIA Awards where they scooped up four accolades, have announced a one-off show titled ‘Coming Home’ at the iconic Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, December 21st.

The upcoming performance marks a significant milestone for Royel Otis, as it will be their largest Australian headline show to date. The band view it as an opportunity to express gratitude to their Aussie fans, friends, and family for their unwavering support throughout their breakout year.

Tickets to Royel Otis’ homecoming show go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 27th at 4pm AEDT. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 26th at 3pm AEDT.

2024 has been nothing short of extraordinary for Royel Otis. Their success at the ARIA Awards, where they clinched Best Group, Best Rock Album, Best Engineered Release, and Best Produced Release (the latter two going to Chris Collins) for their debut album PRATTS & PAIN, is a testament to their rising prominence in the Australian music scene.

Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic make up Royel Otis, who have emerged as one of the most exciting Australian guitar bands of recent years.

With a swag of standouts, including “Oysters in My Pocket,” “Sofa King” and “Kool Aid,” the pair have notched more than nine million followers on Spotify, and were lauded by Rolling Stone AU/NZ as ones to watch in their ‘Future of Music’ series.

The lads were tapped for Spotify’s RADAR program in 2023, and in the year to September 2024 generated 318 million-plus plays on the streamer, and been added to upwards of 8 million Spotify playlists globally. PRATTS & PAIN peaked at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart earlier this year.

The band’s ARIAs acclaim followed their sold-out national album tour in February, which saw them playing to capacity crowds across 14 dates and earned them an ARIA nomination for Best Australian Live Act.

Royel Otis Sydney Homecoming Show

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com/royelotis

Saturday, December 21st

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW