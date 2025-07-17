Royel Otis are making their Australian tour even bigger.

The indie-pop duo have added second shows in Brisbane (The Fortitude Music Hall, October 21st) and Sydney (Hordern Pavilion, October 25th) after selling out the first, with tickets for the new dates on sale today (July 18th) at 12pm AEST via frontiertouring.com/royelotis.

Royel Otis will return home following appearances at almost every overseas festival one can name, from Glastonbury to Governor’s Ball to Lollapalooza. They’ll also take their ‘meet me in the car’ tour to North America prior to arriving in Australia.

Royel Otis are touring in support of their second album hickey, which will be released on August 22nd via OURNESS / Capitol Records. It’s the eagerly anticipated follow-up to the duo’s hit debut album, PRATTS & PAIN (2024).

Explaining that lascivious title, Royel Otis share: “…because love bites harder than any other emotion in the world.”

The band’s recent album announcement followed the release of the record’s first single, “moody”, which was initially teased at a sold-out show in Los Angeles in May.

When revealing the meaning about “moody”, the Sydney pair of Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic got straight to the point: “It’s a song about a girl.” The single was co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Allen and produced by Blake Slatkin (Gracie Abrams, Omar Apollo, Charli XCX).

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

In a Rolling Stone AU/NZ interview at the turn of the year, Pavlovic teased their new music, confirming they’d be creating new songs “pretty soon.”

“We’ll start working on some stuff in early January. We’ve got a little bit of time away to just work on some music,” he said at the time.

I don’t know how anyone has an actual schedule or a routine of how they write songs. We just work together, bounce ideas off each other. We like showing each other ideas, demos that we’ve recorded at home or something like that. And then we work from there.” The process, “it’s always different. It’s like building a cake,” Maddell added.

Last year was a massive year for Royel Otis: a top 10 album, a Billboard Hot 100 debut, ARIA wins (including Best Group), international tours, a sold-out homecoming at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, and even a DJ set at Beyond the Valley.

Royel Otis’ hickey is out August 22nd via OURNESS / Capitol Records (pre-order here).

Royel Otis 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Tickets for the additional dates go on sale today (July 18th) at 12pm AEST via frontiertouring.com/royelotis.

Friday 17 October

​Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC ​ ​

​Lic. All Ages ​ ​

​ ticketek.com.au

Monday 20 October ​​*SOLD OUT*

​The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD ​ ​

​Lic. All Ages ​ ​

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday, October 21st ​*NEW SHOW*

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 24 October ​*SOLD OUT*

​Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW ​

​Lic. All Ages ​ ​

​ ticketek.com.au

Saturday, October 25th *NEW SHOW*

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au