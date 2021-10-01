She’s only gone and done it! Ruby Fields has saw off hip hop powerhouse Drake to top the ARIA chart.

The singer-songwriter released her highly-anticipated debut album, Been Doin’ It For A Bit, last week to wide acclaim.

We then brought you the news that Fields and Drake were fighting it out for the top spot in the midweek ARIA chart, with Drizzy holding out at number one with his average Certified Lover Boy. Lil Nas X was also in the mix with his excellent Montero, also his debut album.

We were rooting for Fields to do it for Australia and by god she did. Billboard revealed today, October 1st, that Been Doin’ It For A Bit is now number one on the ARIA Album Chart. It closely mirrors the intense battle that occurred between Aussie favourites Bliss n Eso and Kanye West earlier this month, although Fields was able to go one better than the hip hop trio.

In addition to topping the ARIA Albums chart (the 13th Australian to do so this year), Been Doin’ It For A Bit also topped the ARIA Vinyl charts too, becoming the 24th Aussie artist to achieve the feat in 2021.

“We wanna say a huge thanks to everyone that’s supported us in love or streams or buying we’re beyond stoked to be #1,” Fields said in a statement this afternoon. “From a little band I started with my friends to this. Thanks to Space 44 for believing in me as a grom and so proud to have a great team behind me in every way.”

“A huge congratulations to Ruby Fields on debuting at #1 on this week’s ARIA Albums Chart,” added ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “The continuing success of our local artists on the charts has been one of the brighter spots of an otherwise tough year for Australian music.

“It will be fantastic when Ruby and all our other chart-toppers can celebrate with their fans at some killer live shows when things open up.”

Ruby Fields was just out of high school when her debut single, ‘I Want’, grabbed attention after she uploaded it to the triple j Unearthed site. In the following years, she released two EPS, 2018’s breezy Your Dad’s Opinion for Dinner (a moment, please, to appreciate that title), and 2019’s Permanent Hermit. The latter spawned the Hottest 100-dominating single ‘Dinosaurs.’

“Since I was 17 I’ve been doing the Ruby Fields thing, but I gave myself a break last year to finally come to terms with who I am as a person,” Ruby said of Been Doin’ It For A Bit.

“Making mistakes is part of life, but in 2020 my self-worth wasn’t validated by who I was on stage. So I’ve been working on being a better friend, partner, bandmate; just a better person.”

Ruby Fields’ Been Doin’ It For A Bit is out now via Space 44. You can listen to it below, and cop merch here.

