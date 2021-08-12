The only thing getting us through this dreadful era of existence is the knowledge that in September Ruby Fields will be releasing her debut record, Been Doin It For A Bit.

To celebrate the release of the record we’re giving away a mega bundle chock-a-block with Ruby Fields merch and goodies.

The winner will score a signed Been Doin It For A Bit 12″ pressed on opaque brown vinyl, a hoodie, album tee, rose socks, and a set of playing cards.

Entry is simple, all you need to do is fill in the form below which will sign you up to our Ruby Fields Observer and Indie Observer newsletters. After you’ve completed that one easy as piss task you’re on the road to caning your mates in a game of poker with the help of Ruby’s playing cards.

Been Doin It For A Bit arrives on Friday, September 24th. We’ve had a taste of what to expect from the record with lead singles ‘R.E.G.O’ and ‘Song About A Boy.’

“Since I was 17 I’ve been doing the Ruby Fields thing, but I gave myself a break last year to finally come to terms with who I am as a person,” says Ruby of the album. “I’m not sure I’ve taken the time to reflect on that after high school.

“Making mistakes is part of life, but in 2020 my self-worth wasn’t validated by who I was on stage. So I’ve been working on being a better friend, partner, bandmate; just a better person.”

Check out ‘R.E.G.O’ by Ruby Fields

Competition runs from August 12th 2021 5pm AEST and ends September 12th 2021 5pm AEST. Only Australian residents are eligible.

Terms and conditions can be found here.

