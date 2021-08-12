The only thing getting us through this dreadful era of existence is the knowledge that in September Ruby Fields will be releasing her debut record, Been Doin It For A Bit.
To celebrate the release of the record we’re giving away a mega bundle chock-a-block with Ruby Fields merch and goodies.
The winner will score a signed Been Doin It For A Bit 12″ pressed on opaque brown vinyl, a hoodie, album tee, rose socks, and a set of playing cards.
After you've completed that one easy as piss task you're on the road to caning your mates in a game of poker with the help of Ruby's playing cards.
Been Doin It For A Bit arrives on Friday, September 24th. We’ve had a taste of what to expect from the record with lead singles ‘R.E.G.O’ and ‘Song About A Boy.’
“Since I was 17 I’ve been doing the Ruby Fields thing, but I gave myself a break last year to finally come to terms with who I am as a person,” says Ruby of the album. “I’m not sure I’ve taken the time to reflect on that after high school.
“Making mistakes is part of life, but in 2020 my self-worth wasn’t validated by who I was on stage. So I’ve been working on being a better friend, partner, bandmate; just a better person.”
Competition runs from August 12th 2021 5pm AEST and ends September 12th 2021 5pm AEST. Only Australian residents are eligible.
