Ruby Fields is set to hit the road in early 2022 for a North Queensland tour, in celebration of her debut album Been Doin’ It For A Bit.

The tour will kick off on Thursday, January 20th a Gilligans in Carins before heading to Uni Bar in Townsville on Friday, January 21st, Seabreeze in Mackay on Saturday, January 22nd, Highfields in Toowoomba on Thursday, January 27th, Sol Bar in Maroochydore on Friday, January 28th and Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast on Saturday, January 29th.

Ruby will also play a special release week show at Billinudgel Pub, just North of Byron, on Saturday, September 25th.

“Stoked to announce the boys & I are gonna play the new album all through qld for some summer shows! can’t wait to have a schooner with yas,” said Ruby Fields. Find all the relevant ticket information below.

On Friday, September 24th, Ruby Fields will unveil her highly-anticipated debut record, Been Doin’ It For A Bit.

“Since I was 17 I’ve been doing the Ruby Fields thing, but I gave myself a break last year to finally come to terms with who I am as a person,” says Ruby of the album. “I’m not sure I’ve taken the time to reflect on that after high school.

“Making mistakes is part of life, but in 2020 my self-worth wasn’t validated by who I was on stage. So I’ve been working on being a better friend, partner, bandmate; just a better person.”

Ruby Fields 2021/2022 Tour

All tickets available here.

Release Week Show

Sat 25 Sep – Billinudgel Hotel, Billinudgel

Tour Dates

Thu 20 Jan

Gilligans, Cairns

Fri 21 Jan

Uni Bar, Townsville

Sat 22 Jan

Seabreeze, Mackay

Thu 27 Jan

Highfields, Toowoomba

Fri 28 Jan

Sol Bar, Maroochydore

Sat 29 Jan

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast