Ruel is officially entering his orchestral era.

Red Bull Symphonic is back in 2025, and this time it’s teaming up with the genre-blurring Aussie pop star for a one-night-only sonic blowout at Sydney Town Hall on Friday the 16th of May.

Backed by the powerhouse Ensemble Apex orchestra and joined by electronic wiz Taka Perry, Ruel will rework his discography into a mind-bending hybrid of symphonic drama and future-pop energy. Think soaring strings, synth drops, and a backdrop of immersive visuals inside one of Sydney’s most iconic buildings.

“I’ve been waiting a very long time for the chance to perform a show with an orchestra,” Ruel said. “I’m so excited to collaborate with Red Bull Symphonic and the Ensemble Apex orchestra, and even more excited that it’s in such a wild building, the Sydney Town Hall. We’re building a show bigger and better than ever, and I can’t wait to share it with my audience!”

Fan presale tickets go live at 10am on Wednesday the 26th of March, with general public tickets on sale from 10am on Thursday the 27th of March here.

Known for redefining the orchestral experience for a new generation, Ensemble Apex formed in 2016 and quickly made a name for itself through its genre-bending, high-energy performances. “We are super excited to be collaborating with Ruel and Red Bull Symphonic for a world-class production,” said Ensemble Apex artistic director Sam Weller. “We can’t wait to bring the huge sound and energy of our orchestra to Ruel’s music, supported by a truly world-class team of arrangers. This is certainly going to be a highlight of our year!”

Red Bull Symphonic first launched in Australia in 2022 with Goodna rapper Lisi and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra. It returned in 2023 with Genesis Owusu, who performed two sold-out shows at the Sydney Opera House and Fortitude Music Hall. Internationally, the series has featured major artists like Metro Boomin and Rick Ross, pairing them with full symphony orchestras to deliver once-in-a-lifetime reinterpretations of their work.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Ruel’s Red Bull Symphonic show continues the momentum of his explosive rise. Since his debut single “Golden Years” in 2017, the London-born, Sydney-raised singer has amassed more than 3 billion streams and become the youngest artist to win Breakthrough Artist at the ARIAs. He’s sold out the Sydney Opera House twice, dropped a string of acclaimed EPs and a debut album, and collaborated with the likes of Denzel Curry, Omar Apollo, and SG Lewis.

Red Bull Symphonic with Ruel

Friday the 16th of May, 2025

Sydney Town Hall, Eora/Sydney NSW

Tickets:

Fan presale: 10am AEDT, Wednesday the 26th of March

General on sale: 10am AEDT, Thursday the 27th of March