Ruel has shared his third single of the year, “Wild Guess”.

The track showcases a stripped-back, vulnerable side to Ruel’s sound. You can listen to “Wild Guess”, which was co-written by Ruel alongside Leroy Clampitt (Justin Bieber, Madison Beer) and Dan Wilson (Adele, Taylor Swift), below.

It will feature on the highly anticipated Kicking My Feet, set to arrive on Friday, October 17th via Recess Records and Virgin Music Group.

The album will feature “Wild Guess” as well as previous singles “The Suburbs” and “I Can Die Now”, the latter of which made a striking debut in New York’s Times Square on MTV and quickly amassed over a million streams within days.

“The Suburbs”, meanwhile, was accompanied by a Sydney-shot music video, showing Ruel growing old in a quiet suburban life.

The trio of tracks were lucky to make the cut: “I knew I wanted to push myself on this new album, but it wasn’t until I had to finalise the track list that I realised I’d actually made over 200 songs for Kicking My Feet,” Ruel revealed in a press statement.

Ruel collaborated with some of the industry’s most respected producers for the project, including Julian Bunetta, who has worked with Sabrina Carpenter and One Direction, and Joel Little, known for his contributions to Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams’ catalogues.

“It’s been pretty daunting to offer up this level of honesty in my songwriting but seeing the way it’s already connected so personally with fans has calmed my ‘pre-album’ nerves in a huge way,” Ruel noted.

Following the release of his new album next month, Ruel will celebrate with a special hometown show on the iconic steps of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, December 9th.

Ruel’s “Wild Guess” is out now. Kicking My Feet is out Friday, October 17th via Recess Records / Virgin Music Group (pre-order/pre-save here).