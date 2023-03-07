RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced new North American tour dates for this year.

The acclaimed Australian electronic group will traipse through the U.S. and Canada in August (see full dates below). The new dates add to a heavy touring workload for the trio, with a mass of shows in Latin American and Europe already confirmed in the coming months.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10th. A pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 9th at 10am local time.

RÜFÜS DU SOL have also revealed their support acts for the newly announced dates: Austrian electronic duo HVOB, Monolink, and Channel Tres will back them up at select shows (see below).

The tour is in support of the group’s massive 2021 album, Surrender, which earned both critical and commercial acclaim.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2023 World Tour

Tickets available via rufusdusol.com

April 21st – Medellín, CO, Diamante De Baseball

April 22nd – Norte Bogotá, CO, Centro De Eventos Autopista

April 23rd – Bogotá, CO, Centro De Eventos Autopista Norte

April 25th – Guadalajara, MX, Explanada Estadio Akron

April 27th – Monterrey, MX, Parque Fundidora

April 29th – Tehuixtla, MX, Vaivén Festival

April 30th – Mexico City, MX, Palacio De Los Deportes

May 4th-May 7th – San José Del Cabo, MX, Sundream Baja

May 11th-May 14th – San José Del Cabo, MX, Sundream Baja

June 28h – Zürich, CH, Zoa City

July 1st – Bonn, DE, Panama Open Air Festival

July 2nd – Rotselaar, BE, Rock Werchter Festival

July 7th – Madrid, ES, Mad Cool Festival

August 1st – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

August 2nd – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

August 4th – Montreal, QC, Osheaga Festival

August 5th – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage #

August 8th – Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

August 9th – Cincinnati, OH, The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park ^

August 12th – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

*with HVOB

#with Monolink

^with Channel Tres (DJ Set)

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.