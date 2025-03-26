Popular Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL (RDS) are set to headline the inaugural Adriatic Sound Festival this June, in the historic Italian coastal town of Fano.

RDS joins an electrifying lineup over June 13th-14th, featuring Armand Van Helden, Sven Väth, Stephan Bodzin (Live), Nic Fanciulli, Green Velvet, and many more.

Forming in Sydney in 2010, it didn’t take long for RDS to captivate Australian audiences. They’ve since earned a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording (2022), closed out Coachella’s Quasar stage, and soundtracked sunset at the iconic Mayan Warrior at Burning Man.

Their blend of indie-dance, deep house, and atmospheric soundscapes has solidified their place at the heart of modern electronic music, so it may come as little surprise that they’ve been chosen to headline Europe’s newest premier electronic event.

The festival, set against Italy’s beautiful Adriatic coastline, is expecting over 25,000 attendees across two uniquely designed stages, uniting music, space, and boundless creative energy.

Designed as a temporary city by STUFISH Entertainment Architects, the Infinity Stage will showcase a striking fusion of ancient Roman architecture and futuristic innovation, while The Hangar at Fano Airport will provide an industrial underground experience inside three massive airplane hangars.

Leading up to the festival, the city of Fano will come alive with unique pre-parties at ancient Roman and Renaissance sites, alongside vibrant beach celebrations, ensuring an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

The Adriatic Sound Festival will take place from June 13th-14th, in Fano, Italy, with more artists to be announced soon.

Tickets to the Adriatic Sound Festival (Faro, Italy) can be found here.