RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced their fifth studio album, Inhale / Exhale, dropping on October 11th.

Along with the announcement, the Grammy-winning electronic trio have shared a new single, “Break My Love,” that gives a taste of what’s to come.

“Break My Love” follows their earlier releases this year, “Lately” and “Music Is Better,” which marked their first new music in three years. Their latest track is classic RÜFÜS DU SOL – bringing their blend of heartfelt lyrics and hypnotic electronic beats.

Tyrone Lindqvist’s smooth vocals shine as he sings, “You can’t break my love, it’s yours to take, we got more to make,” adding a hopeful, emotional layer to the dreamy production.

To top it off, the band dropped a fun music video for “Break My Love,” directed by their longtime collaborator Katzki. It’s a playful, retro-inspired heist, showing the band’s creative side in a fresh way. Think disguises, nostalgia, and plenty of charm.

Inhale / Exhale represents a new chapter for the trio, with the band describing this era as one where they’re just enjoying the process and creating in the moment. The album promises to explore the emotional highs and lows that have defined their sound—love, heartache, and everything in between—wrapped up in their signature mix of organic and electronic sounds.

RÜFÜS DU SOL has topped the ARIA Albums Chart three times, with their albums Surrender (2021), Atlas (2013), and Bloom (2016) all debuting at #1. They’ve also earned five ARIA Awards, including Best Group and Best Dance Release for their hit single “Alive.”

Their global recognition was cemented when Surrender won the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording in 2022, making them the only Australian winners at that year’s ceremony. Following that success, the band hit the road for a massive world tour, selling over 700,000 tickets across 60 cities and headlining huge venues like Red Rocks and Hollywood Bowl.

The trio have been busy on the festival circuit, getting the party going at Coachella in 2024 and hosting their boutique Sundream Festival in Mexico.

Next up, they’re headlining the Portola Festival in San Francisco on September 28th, and in 2025, they’ll take the stage at all three South American editions of Lollapalooza as the only electronic headliners.

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s “Break My Love” is out now. Pre-save Inhale / Exhale (album) here.