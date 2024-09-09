Rufus Wainwright will return to Australia in January 2025, marking his first visit since 2019.

He will perform a series of stripped-back shows, starting at Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, January 4th. Other stops include Sydney Festival at Sydney Opera House on Wednesday, January 8th, Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday, January 10th, and Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on Sunday, January 12th. The tour will finish with a seated show at The Tivoli in Brisbane on Tuesday, January 14th.

“I have always loved playing Australia”, Wainwright said. “I love the country, the culture, nature and the people. There is an appreciation and enthusiasm for music which is hard to find anywhere in the world. Australia has some of the most beautiful venues.

“I love how warmly I am being welcomed in this amazing continent. I am sorry I cannot be there more often so hopefully this time around we can really have a wonderful time together.”

Frontier Members can access pre-sale tickets for Melbourne, Hobart, and Brisbane shows from 1pm AEST on Thursday, September 12th. General tickets go on sale at 1 pm (local time) on Monday, September 16th.

Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/rufuswainwright.

Rufus Wainwright, a three-time Grammy nominee, is known for his blend of pop, rock, folk, and classical music. He has released eleven studio albums, three live albums, and worked with artists like Elton John, Sting, Miley Cyrus, and Carly Rae Jepsen. Wainwright has also written two operas and composed music for films and television, including his famous 2001 cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

In 2023, he released Folkocracy, a folk album featuring collaborations with artists like John Legend, Anohni, David Byrne, and Brandi Carlile. Wainwright is currently touring the album through 2023 and 2024.

In addition to Folkocracy, Wainwright continues to explore opera. He recently performed at BBC Proms in London and premiered a Requiem with Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France in Paris. Performances in Los Angeles, Barcelona, and Amsterdam are planned.

Rufus Wainwright 2025 Australian Tour

Saturday, January 4th

Fremantle Arts Centre Front Garden, Fremantle, WA (18+)

Wednesday, January 8th

Sydney Festival at Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Friday, January 10th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)

Sunday, January 12th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS (Lic. All Ages)

Tuesday, January 14th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

