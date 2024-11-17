The service’s caption noted: “Sabrina has already stated Australian tour plans are underway earlier this year when she was here with Taylor Swift. We now have reason to believe the announcement is imminent and can happen any day now.” What that reason is hasn’t been revealed.

Yesterday, Whatslively sparked excitement among fans by sharing a predictive post on Instagram, stating their confidence level in a 2025 Australian tour announcement from Carpenter is at 90%.

Is Sabrina Carpenter about to announce her return to Australia? According to the touring news and speculation service Whatslively, an announcement could be coming soon.

In June, Carpenter announced the US leg of her tour, which ends in November. While no international dates were shared, she hinted at a return to Australia earlier this year when she opened for Taylor Swift on ‘The Eras Tour’. During an appearance on The Today Show, she revealed her plans to come back.

When asked if Australian fans could expect headlining shows, Carpenter confirmed that a tour is “very much happening.” Although the dates weren’t finalised, she expressed excitement, saying her time touring with Swift “made me want to come back ASAP.”

Carpenter previously toured Australia for the first time as an opening act for Swift but has yet to perform a headline tour down under.

Over the weekend, Carpenter invited Christina Aguilera to perform “What a Girl Wants” and “Ain’t No Other Man” at her Los Angeles concert on Friday.

The surprise appearance came during a playful moment while Carpenter was playing Spin the Bottle with her backup dancers. She announced the winner as “a little Christina,” and in that moment, Aguilera emerged from a platform beneath the stage. The crowd went wild as Aguilera jumped right into the energetic performance of “Ain’t No Other Man”, joined by Carpenter and the backup dancers.