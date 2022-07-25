English singer-songwriter sensation Sam Fender has announced his biggest Australian headline shows for the end of this year.

Beginning in Melbourne on Friday, November 18th, Fender will then visit Sydney before finishing his tour in Brisbane on Thursday, November 24th (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 29th. Fans can access the presale on Thursday, July 28th.

Fender’s Australian tour will cap a whirlwind few years for the Newcastle artist. 2021 saw his biggest successes to date, with second album Seventeen Going Under catapulting him to rockstar status in his home country.

After topping the U.K. Albums Chart, the album received a nomination for British Album of the Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards. The album also won Best Album by a U.K. Artist and Best Album in the World at the same year’s NME Awards. Seventeen Going Under reached number 46 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

In a highly positive four-star review of the album, Rolling Stone UK found a lofty comparison for the fledgling artist. “On his second album, the Geordie Springsteen justifies his nickname, interrogating his past to move forwards over sweeping, bombastic rock,” the review hailed.

Fender has spent much of 2022 touring around the world, including playing memorable sets at festivals including TRNSMT and Glastonbury. His honest songwriting and relatable charm has won him a legion of famous fans, with Elton John singling him out just last week for high praise.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Seventeen Going Under’ by Sam Fender:

Sam Fender 2022 Australian Tour

Presale begins Thursday, July 28th

General tickets on sale Friday, July 29th

Friday, November 18th

Palace Foreshore, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, November 22nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, November 24th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD