In partnership with Samsung we're taking an in-depth look at the new Galaxy Buds Live's features

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to get new earbuds, here it is: Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are the first and last word in portable, personal sound.

Tired of wires? Sick of having your earbuds pulled out of your ears at literally the most inconvenient of times – typically right when your favourite part of your favourite song is about to come on? Wish that you had the best of noise cancellation, comfort, and sound? Well, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are exactly the solution to your problem with their innovative design, and superior audio quality.

If you’re ready for sound and comfort to take front and centre in your on-the-go listening, then you’ve come to the right place because we’re going to give you a closer look at Samsung’s latest creation, which has been distinctly stylised to bring you the utmost comfort and some of the best sound quality around.

Reconfiguring the typical earbud design, Samsung is taking cord-free listening to an entirely new level by developing “one-of-a-kind aesthetics,” and making their earbuds fit your ear perfectly by flipping the components into a horizontal aspect, instead of vertical.

What this means also, is that they’re really comfortable, by being ergonomic with their tip-less design that allows you to sport a more natural appearance, rather than have your earbuds stick out the sides of your ears. This allows the earbuds to be comfortable enough “to wear virtually all-day,” and you can even further your custom fit with addable wingtips.

On top of this, the earbuds come with a sleek finish in either Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, Mystic Red, Mystic Blue or Mystic Black, and their own personal, jewellery box inspired case.

Check out why these earbuds are phenomenal:

Digging for a bit more than just comfort? Well, Samsung’s got you covered with these earbuds packing a massive punch of sound, as well as Active Noise Cancellation and supreme battery life.¹ Engineered “to bring your sound to life”, the Galaxy Buds Live combine the technology of sound via AKG with Samsung’s brilliant hardware to bring and incredibly immersive audio experience.

With each earbud offering a 12mm speaker, plus bass duct, the audio is unparalleled when it comes to personal listening. Not only will it give you deep and rich sounds with virtually every note, but they are designed to will enable you to listen to your music “the way the artist intended”.

Want to use them as a way to talk on the go? Each earbud is also equipped with microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit which will make sure you’re heard loud and clear on each call², too, while being able to do heaps more like take notes via your Samsung phone, and use the personal assistant ‘Bixby’ to make important reminders, send messages, and more.³

With the added bonus of Active Noise Cancellation, the new earbuds will also allow you to enjoy your music and calls distraction-free, tuning out the noise on your morning public transport commute, your neighbour mowing their lawn, and passing cars on a busy street by up to a whopping 97%.⁴

Lastly, what we all need in wireless earbuds is a superb battery, and the Galaxy Buds Live offer just that, supporting up to six hours of non-stop listening. Keen to listen to more? The charging case allows up to 15 hours of additional listening, and you can easily gain one hour of playtime by simply charging up the earbuds for an easy five minutes.⁵

So, what are you waiting for? Live the cord-free life with what I believe are the best earbuds that are available today – Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live.

¹Earbuds and case provide up to 21 hours of battery life the charged to 100%. Actual battery life and charging time may vary by usage conditions, number of times charged, and many other factors.

²The results are based on Samsung internal lab test subject to POLQA, a global standardised test for call quality.

³Galaxy Buds Live must be connected to a smart device with a data network or Wi-Fi connection to fully operate Bixby features; Samsung Account login also required. Bixby recognises certain accents and dialects of English, French, German, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, and Portuguese.

⁴Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on Galaxy Buds Live received UL Verification for cutting background noise by up to 97% in low-frequency bands.

⁵ Earbuds and case provide up to 21 hours of battery life the charged to 100%. Play time may vary based on settings. Actual battery life and charging time may vary by usage conditions, number of times charged, and many other factors.