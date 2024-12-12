Sarah Blasko has expanded her current album tour.
The Sydney singer-songwriter is currently on her final weekend of the I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain album run, with 25 additional shows on the way this February-April.
Tickets are on sale 9am Friday, December 13th from sarahblasko.com, with special guests to be announced.
Blasko is touring in support of her seventh solo album I Just Need o Conquer This Mountain which debuted at #6 on the ARIA Australian Album Chart, arriving 20 years after her debut LP, The Overture & the Underscore.
Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote that “from the top, she takes us to church, confesses, hollows us out, refills our cups” in their 4-star review.
It’s a collection that resonates with loss and grief. “Time hasn’t made it much clearer / When I look in the mirror,” she recounts on single “I Can’t Wait Anymore”. From the top, she takes us to church, confesses, hollows us out, refills our cups,” the review added.
Blasko’s acclaimed live show promises to take the album to a simultaneously more expansive and intimate place.
Sarah Blasko’s I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain is out now. Stream/order here.
Sarah Blasko 2025 Tour Dates
Thurday, December 12th
The Gov – Kaurna/Adelaide, SA
Friday, December 13th
Freo Social – Boorloo/Perth, WA
Saturday, February 1st
Canberra Theatre – Ngunnawal Country/Canberra, ACT
Friday, February 7th
Milton Theatre – Yuin Country/Milton, NSW
Saturday, Feb 8th
Bundanon Art Museum – Dharawal/Bundanon, NSW
Friday, February 14th
Burrinja – Wurundjeri Land/Upwey, VIC
Saturday, February 15th
Queenscliff Town Hall – Wathaurong/Queenscliff, VIC
Friday, February 21st
Jetty Memorial Theatre – Gumbaynggirr/Coffs Harbour, NSW
Saturday, February 22nd
Brunswick Picture House – Bundjalung/Brunswick Heads, NSW
Sunday, February 23rd
Miami Marketta – Bundjalung and Yugambeh/Gold Coast, QLD
Friday, February 28th
Birregurra Hall – Birregurra, VIC
Saturday, March 1st
The Wedge – Wayput/Sale, VIC
Sunday, March 2nd
Frankston Arts Centre – Boon Wurrung/Frankston, VIC
Saturday, March 8th
Tanks Arts Centre – Yidinji Country/Cairns, QLD
Wednesday, March 12th
Avoca Theatre – Bulbararong/Avoca, NSW
Thursdaty, March 13th
Glasshouse Theatre – Birpai Country/Port Macquarie, NSW
Saturday, March 15th
Blue Mountains Folk Festival – Ngurra Country/Blue Mountains, NSW
Friday, March 21st
Echuca Paramount – Yorta Yorta/Echuca, VIC
Saturday, March 22nd
Her Majesty’s Theatre – Wadawurrung/Ballarat, VIC
Sun 23 March 23rd
The Lighthouse – Gunditjmara Country/Warrnambool, VIC
Friday, March 28th
The Memo – Wurrundjeri Land/Healesville, VIC
Saturday, March 29th
Meeniyan Town Hall – Meeniyan, VIC
Sunday, March 30th
Archies Creek Hotel – Gunditjmara Country/Archies Creek, VIC
Frisat, April 4th
Keystone 1889 – Wiradjuri Country/Bathurst, NSW
Saturday, April 5th
Newcastle Civic Theatre – Awabakal and Worimi Country/Newcastle, NSW
Saturday, April 19th
Odeon Theatre – nipaluna/Hobart, TAS
Sundy, April 20th
Du Cane – pulingina/Launceston, TAS