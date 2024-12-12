Sarah Blasko has expanded her current album tour.

The Sydney singer-songwriter is currently on her final weekend of the I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain album run, with 25 additional shows on the way this February-April.

Tickets are on sale 9am Friday, December 13th from sarahblasko.com, with special guests to be announced.

Blasko is touring in support of her seventh solo album I Just Need o Conquer This Mountain which debuted at #6 on the ARIA Australian Album Chart, arriving 20 years after her debut LP, The Overture & the Underscore.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote that “from the top, she takes us to church, confesses, hollows us out, refills our cups” in their 4-star review.

It’s a collection that resonates with loss and grief. “Time hasn’t made it much clearer / When I look in the mirror,” she recounts on single “I Can’t Wait Anymore”. From the top, she takes us to church, confesses, hollows us out, refills our cups,” the review added.

Blasko’s acclaimed live show promises to take the album to a simultaneously more expansive and intimate place.

Sarah Blasko’s I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain is out now. Stream/order here.

Sarah Blasko 2025 Tour Dates

Tickets on sale 9am Friday, December 13th at 9am (local time) from sarahblasko.com

Thurday, December 12th

The Gov – Kaurna/Adelaide, SA

Friday, December 13th

Freo Social – Boorloo/Perth, WA

Saturday, February 1st

Canberra Theatre – Ngunnawal Country/Canberra, ACT

Friday, February 7th

Milton Theatre – Yuin Country/Milton, NSW

Saturday, Feb 8th

Bundanon Art Museum – Dharawal/Bundanon, NSW

Friday, February 14th

Burrinja – Wurundjeri Land/Upwey, VIC

Saturday, February 15th

Queenscliff Town Hall – Wathaurong/Queenscliff, VIC

Friday, February 21st

Jetty Memorial Theatre – Gumbaynggirr/Coffs Harbour, NSW

Saturday, February 22nd

Brunswick Picture House – Bundjalung/Brunswick Heads, NSW

Sunday, February 23rd

Miami Marketta – Bundjalung and Yugambeh/Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, February 28th

Birregurra Hall – Birregurra, VIC

Saturday, March 1st

The Wedge – Wayput/Sale, VIC

Sunday, March 2nd

Frankston Arts Centre – Boon Wurrung/Frankston, VIC

Saturday, March 8th

Tanks Arts Centre – Yidinji Country/Cairns, QLD

Wednesday, March 12th

Avoca Theatre – Bulbararong/Avoca, NSW

Thursdaty, March 13th

Glasshouse Theatre – Birpai Country/Port Macquarie, NSW

Saturday, March 15th

Blue Mountains Folk Festival – Ngurra Country/Blue Mountains, NSW

Friday, March 21st

Echuca Paramount – Yorta Yorta/Echuca, VIC

Saturday, March 22nd

Her Majesty’s Theatre – Wadawurrung/Ballarat, VIC

Sun 23 March 23rd

The Lighthouse – Gunditjmara Country/Warrnambool, VIC

Friday, March 28th

The Memo – Wurrundjeri Land/Healesville, VIC

Saturday, March 29th

Meeniyan Town Hall – Meeniyan, VIC

Sunday, March 30th

Archies Creek Hotel – Gunditjmara Country/Archies Creek, VIC

Frisat, April 4th

Keystone 1889 – Wiradjuri Country/Bathurst, NSW

Saturday, April 5th

Newcastle Civic Theatre – Awabakal and Worimi Country/Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, April 19th

Odeon Theatre – nipaluna/Hobart, TAS

Sundy, April 20th

Du Cane – pulingina/Launceston, TAS