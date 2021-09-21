Sarah Dash, well known for the US No 1 hit with ‘Lady Marmalade’, has died at age 76.

The singer, who was a former member of R&B trio Labelle, performed on stage on Saturday the 18th of September, before passing on Monday the 20th of September (American time).

The cause of her death is unknown, however, it’s been reported that she told friends she was feeling unwell in recent days.

“We were just onstage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment,” Patti Labelle, who co-founded Labelle with Dash, said in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patti LaBelle (@mspattilabelle) Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. I could always count on her to have my back. That’s who Sarah was … a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one. She was a true giver, always serving and sharing her talent and time.

“I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But I know that Sarah’s spirit and all that she has given to the world live on. And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!”

Dash was a part of Labelle (formerly known as Bluebelles, and later as Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles) since the late 1960’s, but it wasn’t until they released ‘Lady Marmalade‘ in 1974 that they hit the mainstream scene. Labelle made history being the first African-American vocal group to make the cover of Rolling Stone.

The group disbanded in 1976, before reuniting for their comeback album, Back to Now, in 2008. Over the course of her career, Dash released four solo albums and featured on the Rolling Stones’ album Steel Wheels.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family’s loved ones during this difficult time.

For more on this topic check out the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Lady Marmalade’ by Labelle: