Queensland country music festival Savannah In The Round is set to become the first Australian music festival to have an on-site, pop-up vaccination hub.

It’s part of an extension of the #VaxTheNation campaign and should hopefully encourage other festivals to follow suit. It’s a positive escalation of COVID-safety measures and necessary with thousands expected to attend the three-day festival.

Savannah In The Round begins this Friday, October 1st, in Cairns. According to Music Feeds, it will host the pop-up for the entire day from 8am until 4pm, with festival-goers being given the opportunity to grab their jab free of charge, courtesy of Cairns Health.

James Dein, the event director, explained the decision. “Creating a festival in the middle of a pandemic is no easy task, but vaccination is the key to freedom, and we’re pleased to partner with Queensland Health to make it easy for those who choose to roll up their sleeves.

We have worked hard for over two years now on ensuring our COVID plan is best practice, and while we’re proud of the event we’ll be delivering to the Tropical North this weekend, we are urging our patrons to join us in getting the jab so that normal life can be just around the corner.”

If people choose to get jabbed, their reward is a strong festival lineup, including Sheppard, John Butler, and John Williamson among more than 40 artists.

#VAXTHENATION launched earlier this month, pulling together an extraordinary lineup of musicians, industry leaders, and businesses in order to encourage mass vaccinations.

A competition was also announced with five fully-vaccinated Aussies being given tickets to every single stadium and arena tour hitting the country in 2022 which is a ridiculously great prize.

Tickets to Savannah In The Round are still available if you’re interested. Find full details here.

