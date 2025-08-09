The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has announced the date and location of its 39th annual awards night.

Announced today, the 2025 ARIA Awards in partnership with Spotify will be held on Wednesday, November 19th. The 39th edition has also confirmed a return to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion for the fourth straight year.

This year’s event will feature the inaugural Best Music Festival Award, supported by Tixel, which will celebrate the vital role of local music festivals in Australian music.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd emphasised the essential nature of live music festivals within Australia’s broader music ecosystem. “Live music festivals are absolutely essential to Australia’s broader music ecosystem: connecting artists with new audiences, and creating critical opportunities for talent development,” she stated.

“By introducing the ARIA Best Music Festival Award, we’re recognising those festivals that actively prioritise and champion Australian talent. Festivals shape our music culture, drive industry growth, and play a pivotal role in showcasing the diversity and strength of our local music community.”

Last year’s edition saw another massive year for pop star Troye Sivan, only trumped in wins by rising stars Royel Otis.

The indie-pop duo won Best Group and Best Rock Album in the major categories, despite being up against the likes of Angie McMahon, SPEED, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and RÜFÜS DU SOL. Royel Otis were recognised for their acclaimed debut album, PRATTS & PAIN.

For his work on PRATTS & PAIN, Chris Collins won Engineer – Best Engineered Release and Producer – Best Produced Release.

Sivan won Best Pop Release for Something to Give Each Other, before walking away with two of the biggest categories, winning Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist.

It followed an even more successful 2023 for Sivan, winning Song of the Year (“Rush”), Best Solo Artist, Engineer – Best Engineered Release (Styalz Fuego), and Producer – Best Produced Release (Styalz Fuego).

We’ll keep you updated with further news about the 2025 ARIA Awards, including the full list of nominations.