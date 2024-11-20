SPEED have capped their breakout year with a big win at the ARIA Awards 2024.

At the ARIAs tonight (November 20th) at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, the happy hardcore crew were honoured with the Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Release award for Only One Mode, seeing off strong competition from C.O.F.F.I.N (Australia Stops), Dune Rats (If It Sucks, Turn It Up), Polaris (Fatalism), and Teenage Joans (The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest).

SPEED’s debut album dropped in July, bringing their signature style to a wider audience than ever before.

“We’ve been going to hardcore shows and playing in bands for most of our lives now,” the Sydney group said about their growing fame. “When you do this long enough I guess you get a pretty good understanding of who you are, what you stand for and why you’re involved.”

“Now, somewhat suddenly we have a lot more outsiders finding out about our culture for good or for worse. We don’t need you or anyone to tell us how to navigate that. Cus to us, the meaning is the same as it’s always been. We are hardcore kids in a hardcore band from Sydney, Australia.”

SPEED’s debut album contains their string of 2024 singles, “DON’T NEED”, “THE FIRST TEST”, and “REAL LIFE LOVE”.

Others aiming for glory at tonight’s ARIA Awards 2024 include Confidence Man, FISHER, Mildlife, Miss Kaninna, and Troy Cassar-Daley, who are each nominated for three awards.

The full list of nominations was revealed in late September, with indie pop duo Royel Otis leading the pack with an impressive eight nods.

Following closely behind him is Dom Dolla with six nominations, Angie McMahon and Kylie Minogue with five apiece, while 3%, Amy Shark, RÜFÜS DU SOL, The Kid LAROI, Tones and I, and Troye Sivan each have four chances of winning.

Tone Deaf will bring you the full winners list when all winners are announced.

SPEED’s ONLY ONE MODE is out now via Last Ride Records (AUS) / Flatspot Records (USA).