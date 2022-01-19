Pinoy Pop act SB19 member Pablo has dropped a solo track titled ‘???’, making fans wonder whether a new release is on the way.

Rising Pinoy Pop act SB19 member Pablo surprised his fans earlier today by dropping a new single, simply titled ‘???’.

The unexpected track came with an equally simple release announcement – Pablo simply shared a wolf emoji in the tweet as he shared the song with his fans on his social media. The track is also only available on YouTube as of now.

In the minimal music video, Pablo – who acts as one of the primary producers and songwriters for SB19 – sits in a darkened room and sings the song against an acoustic arrangement.

With ‘???’ Pablo has become the second member of SB19 to drop a solo track, making fans wonder whether more releases are expected from the quintet.

Earlier in 2021, group member Ken dropped ‘Palayo’ under his pen-name FELIP.

Since their debut, SB19’s unprecedented rise on the global scene has put Pinoy Pop, or Filipino Pop on the map. In April 2021, they became the first Filipino and South-east Asian act to be nominated for a Billboard award, rubbing shoulders with the likes of BTS, Ariana Grande, SEVENTEEN, and BLACKPINK in the Top Social Artist category.

In 2021, the group also released their highly anticipated debut EP Pagsibol, on which they chronicled their struggles and the support they received from those close to them.

“We wouldn’t be here because of ourselves alone. We owe it to our fans who have been there for us. Back in the days, we were performing when there were only seven people watching us. What can we say about that? We’re just really, really thankful.

“Everything in this EP is about our roots, where we came from, what we should do, who we are as people and as individuals,” said Pablo in an interview discussing the album with NME.

Check out ‘???’ by Pablo of SB19: