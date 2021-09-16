Legendary rapper Scarface has undergone successful surgery after his son Chris Jordan donated a kidney to him.

As reported by Complex, Scarface – A.K.A Brad Jordan – tested positive for a serious case of COVID-19 in March last year, which ultimately led to him suffering from kidney failure.

Luckily, when it became clear that Jordan would require a kidney transplant, his son Chris was found to be a match.

Chris took to Instagram to share the good news of the successful surgery, writing: “What a journey it’s been. Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!! Thank you all for the prayers.”

Meanwhile, Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince also shared a message updating fans about Jordan’s status and reiterating how much Chris loves him.

“Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys,” he wrote.

“I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, many people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.”

Back in July, the father and son duo opened up about finding out Chris’ kidney was a match on the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast.

“A couple of days ago .. well Friday they called me and said I was a match with my son… so it’s any day now,” said Jordan.

Chris went on to reveal that he didn’t hesitate about donating his kidney, saying: “I just told him when everything was going down, ‘Hey man, you don’t have to go through that. If I’m a match, I’ma do it.'”

Check out Scarface and son Chris Jordan following the successful kidney transplant: