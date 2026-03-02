The Scary Movie franchise is officially back, with the first trailer for its long-awaited sixth instalment dropping.

The Wayans family – Marlon, Shawn and Keenen – are back together to reinvigorate the spoof series they helped launch in 2000. This time around, they’ve teamed up again with director Michael Tiddes to take aim at some of the most talked-about horror films of recent years.

Per Variety, from the very first frames, the teaser pulls no punches. It opens with a send-up of the now-iconic Scream 6 subway scene, complete with a parade of horror characters and unexpected gags, before moving on to send-ups of fan favourites like Sinners, Weapons, The Substance, and even Netflix’s Wednesday.

The trailer also delights in skewering everything from Get Out to Terrifier and Longlegs, blending slapstick, meta gags and pop-culture nips and tucks in the way its predecessors did best.

Familiar faces return, too: Anna Faris is back as Cindy Campbell, and Regina Hall reprises her role as Brenda. They’re joined by the likes of Lochlyn Munro, Dave Sheridan, Jon Abrahams, Cheri Oteri, and Chris Elliott, alongside fresh blood including Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and SNL alum Heidi Gardner.

Paramount Pictures has set a worldwide release date of June 12th, 2026.

Watch the trailer below.