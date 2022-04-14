Scooter Braun has recently shown his text messages to Kid Laroi in order to show fans that their Tik Tok beef was a stunt.

Scooter Braun recently posted a collage of evidence on his Instagram story to disprove the rumours that there is ill will between him and Laroi.

The story starts with a screenshot of Laroi asking Braun if he wants to talk about an idea he has.

“Yoo its Laroi. This is my new #. You got a sec to talk? I have an idea I wanna run past you”

There is a large text box over the story that Braun uses to type in his message— that this was all a publicity stunt to see what people would believe.

“FOR THOSE ASKING ABOUT THE BEEF…AND MY FRIENDS WHO ARE WANTING TO GO HARD.. DON’T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE ON THE INTERNET MAKE SURE TO CHECK OUT @THEKIDLAROI NEW UPCOMING SINGLE PRODUCED BY OUR VERY OWN @THISISWATT #NEWMUSIC #BICMISTAKE #1000MILES”

On the right side of the Instagram story, Braun shows a list of outlets that ran the narrative of the two having beef with a series of headlines:

The Kid Laroi Siams Scooter Braun

Cals Working With the Manager a Mistake The Kid LAROI Seemingly Shades Ex-Manager Scooter Braun With New TikTok Video

The Kid LAROI Says His Last Mistake Was Scooter Braun

The Kid Laroi Appears to Shade Scooter Braun, Promotes Next Single in Very Efficient TikTok

The Kid Laroi calls former manager Scooter Braun a mistake in bizarre TikTok video

The last bit of evidence is a chain of texts between Kid Laroi and Scooter Braun of the two having a giggle about their plan coming to fruition.

“Laroi – Hahahah amazing.

Braun – People are calling from media thinking you and I got real beef.

Braun – Others asking what it means

Braun – Clever move, I like it

Laroi – LMAO I’m dead They’re quick with it!”