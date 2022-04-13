The Kid Laroi took to TikTok to unveil a short snippet of his upcoming single and found time to take a swipe at former manager Scooter Braun as well.

The Australian rapper debuted the first taste of ‘Thousand Miles’, set for release next week on Friday, April 22nd. “Show me ur last mistake. use this sound,” the video’s caption read, while the line “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gon’ make” can be heard in the snippet.

It’s then that the TikTok cuts to a series of images of Braun. Laroi split from the controversial record executive’s SB Projects last year after spending just a few months on their roster. He’s now represented by Adam Leber of Rebel Management, who also represents artists like Lil Nas X.

At the time of writing, Laroi’s post has proved very popular: it’s been liked more than 75,000 times in just a few hours. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the comments were quickly filled with mentions of Taylor Swift, who had a very public fallout with Braun.

“Welcome to the Taylor Swift team,” wrote one fan. “And suddenly Swifties stan the Kid Laroi,” said another. “Swifties have known this for 3 years…” insisted another.

However, the legitimacy of Laroi’s jibe has been called into question. According to a Billboard cover story, the split between the pair was actually amicable. “Laroi is a brilliant artist, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best,” Braun said about the rapper’s departure. “I’m proud of the historic success we had together in our short time — I am rooting for him always, and he knows that.”

Is this a fake feud? Or does Laroi genuinely think Braun is his “last mistake”?

The Kid Laroi’s ‘Thousand Miles’ is out on Friday, April 22nd and can be pre-saved here.

