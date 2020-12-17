Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has been tapped to play the role of Frank Sinatra in an upcoming biopic about Ronald Reagan.

The forthcoming Sean McNamara-directed film, Reagan, will see Dennis Quaid take on the titular role, with appearances from Kevin Dillon, Penelope Ann Miller and Jon Voight.

Sean McNamara has directed a number of cinematic triumphs over the course of his career, including (but not limited to) Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!, Raise Your Voice, Bratz: The Movie and, his crowning jewel, 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain. With these credits under his belt, and a cast that oozes with prestige, Sean is in the running to knock Lars Von Trier off his ensemble cast throne.

“Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint,” Scott Stapp revealed in an interview with Billboard. “He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production.”

“We are honored to have Scott in Reagan,” adds McNamara. “Scott’s known for big, high energy performances so it was a thrill to see him shift gears to embody Sinatra’s contained charisma.”

Kudos where kudos are due, there’s no denying that Scott Stapp possesses inimitable live performance energy. How could we forget that truly provocative Super Bowl performance?

Check out Scott Stapp in action during Creed’s Super Bowl halftime performance:

Reagan began principle photography on September 9th, however, the production was shut down on October 22nd after several members on the team tested positive for coronavirus. The film will explore the conservative president’s life through the eyes of a fictitious KGB agent. I sense a Palme D’or is nigh.