UK pop juggernauts Sea Girls have unveiled their long-awaited debut album, Open Up Your Head. It’s a collection of saccharine sweet indie-pop gems that’ll have you yearning for the salad days you spent poring over the Angus Thongs & Perfect Snogging soundtrack.
It’s the kind of endearing, luvvly jubbly anthems that we crave in these times where everything feels so god damn bleak. Open Up Your Head harks back to the glory days of early 2000s indie, but it’s anything but landfill. The album brims with delightful, unrelentingly-fun pop cuts that’ll have you digging through your closet, desperate to find those once-loved winkeplickers.
“I don’t buy all the love and flowers stuff,” frontman Henry Camamile explains of the albums themes. “Real relationships fall apart, you get hurt and you have to deal with it so you do what you have to do to get over it. I think what has saved me is music.”
To celebrate the release of the record, Sea Girls talk us through the 5 things that have opened up their collective noggins. Pop on the record and see what they had to say.
Check out Open Up Your Head by Sea Girls:
- Friends who have been willing to listen. Friends were the first port of call when I have spoken about mental health problems.
- When I get nervous and don’t know what else to do so I’ll just open up my head. You know when you are just trying to fill a silence and then you can even say something that you don’t even think. So that can lead to fake opening up your head. How about that. Got to watch out folks.
- On a serious note, Black Lives Matter movement has been a huge time of empathy and more understanding.
- Writing this debuts album. Songwriting is a change and sometimes the only way to express how you can feel. This album is a journal from moments when I was voicing my problems for the first time in a half cryptic way like in album tracks Ready For More and You Over Anyone.
- Too many drinks. You know how it is guys.