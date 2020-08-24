UK pop juggernauts Sea Girls have unveiled their long-awaited debut album, Open Up Your Head. It’s a collection of saccharine sweet indie-pop gems that’ll have you yearning for the salad days you spent poring over the Angus Thongs & Perfect Snogging soundtrack.

It’s the kind of endearing, luvvly jubbly anthems that we crave in these times where everything feels so god damn bleak. Open Up Your Head harks back to the glory days of early 2000s indie, but it’s anything but landfill. The album brims with delightful, unrelentingly-fun pop cuts that’ll have you digging through your closet, desperate to find those once-loved winkeplickers.

“I don’t buy all the love and flowers stuff,” frontman Henry Camamile explains of the albums themes. “Real relationships fall apart, you get hurt and you have to deal with it so you do what you have to do to get over it. I think what has saved me is music.”

To celebrate the release of the record, Sea Girls talk us through the 5 things that have opened up their collective noggins. Pop on the record and see what they had to say.

Check out Open Up Your Head by Sea Girls: