Renowned sea shanty crew The Longest Johns are coming to Australia.

The Bristol-based band will bring the “rock ‘n’ roll of 1752” to the country next May, playing shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Thursday, September 19th at 9am local time (sign up here).

The Longest Johns will arrive Down Under armed with songs from five albums, including this year’s Voyage, aiming to prove why their vocal harmonies have proved such a hit in Europe and North America.

The Longest Johns boast half a million YouTube subscribers, over 200,000 hours of Twitch views, and 400 million streams.

They shot to worldwide fame three years ago when their rendition of the traditional shanty “Wellerman” blew up and became a viral sensation. The 150-year-old shanty peaked at #2 on the US Spotify Viral. hart as well as at #5 globally.

You can listen to “Wellerman” below.

As well as “Wellerman,” Aussie fans can expect to hear iconic songs like “Drunken Sailor,” “Hammer and the Anvil,” and “Santania” at the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“This is a call to adventure, a journey back to the days of tall ships and salty breezes; so hoist the anchor Australia and join The Longest Johns for a night of roaring choruses, foot-stomping anthems, and memories of those glorious days of yore,” a press statement declares. “This is one voyage you do NOT want to miss!”

The Longest Johns 2025 Australian Tour

Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, September 19th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, September 20th (9am local time)

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Tuesday, May 13th (18+)

Amplifier Bar, Perth

Thursday, May 15th (All Ages)

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, May 16th (18+)

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, May 17th (18+)

Brightside Outdoors, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, May 19th (All Ages)

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW