Chelsea Lovelace, a former girlfriend of Sean Combs, has refiled her sexual assault lawsuit against the music mogul under her real name, abandoning the Jane Doe pseudonym she initially used when filing on September 27th, 2024.

In a powerful statement to Rolling Stone, Lovelace explained her decision to come forward publicly: “Filing this lawsuit — first as Jane Doe, and now as myself — is not an act of revenge. It is an act of release. Of standing in my truth. Of choosing healing over hiding.”

The lawsuit details a four-year relationship that began in late 2020, during which Lovelace alleges Combs subjected her to manipulation, control, and sexual abuse. According to court documents, she visited Combs at least monthly in various cities including Miami, Los Angeles, and New York, with the mogul arranging her travel.

Lovelace claims that during these visits, Combs would make her “perform a show” for him, which she later described to Rolling Stone as sexual activities involving warmed baby oil that would last for hours. Her allegations include a specific sexual assault at Combs’ Los Angeles home in April 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout their relationship, Combs consistently pressured Lovelace to include other men and women in their sexual encounters despite her clear refusal. She also claims he routinely administered alcohol and illicit substances including Ecstasy and ketamine, often resulting in her losing consciousness.

Particularly disturbing is Lovelace’s account of her final in-person visit with Combs in July 2024, just two months before his arrest on federal charges. She alleges he was desperate to have her bring another man into their bedroom, and that she pretended to agree simply to end the encounter, having already decided never to return.

“What I once thought was love and loyalty, quickly turned into manipulation, control and abuse. I was not seen as a person with a soul, but as a pawn in a much larger game,” Lovelace stated.

Her allegations bear striking similarities to testimony given at Combs’ criminal sex-trafficking trial by his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another former partner identified only as “Jane.”

Lovelace is seeking compensatory damages alongside attorney’s fees and costs. Her attorney, Joseph Ciaccio of Napoli Shkolnik, praised her courage, stating: “Her choice to step forward speaks volumes about her strength and resolve.”

The lawsuit was filed shortly after Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024. The 55-year-old music mogul was arrested following these serious allegations that have rocked the music industry.

