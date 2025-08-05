Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail for the second time, with a judge ruling that the hip-hop mogul will remain in jail until his sentencing in October.

According to Rolling Stone, Judge Arun Subramanian delivered the decision on Monday, rejecting Combs’ latest attempt to secure release from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

The 55-year-old music executive has been attempting to gain freedom since last month when a New York jury acquitted him on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Despite being cleared of the most serious charges that could have resulted in a life sentence, Combs was found guilty on two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, leading to his continued detention until sentencing on October 3rd.

Judge Subramanian stated that “increasing the amount of the bond or devising additional conditions doesn’t change the calculus given the circumstances and heavy burden of proof that Combs bears.” The ruling emphasised concerns about violence in personal relationships, noting that “this type of violence, which happens behind closed doors, is impossible to police with conditions.”

Combs’ defence team had presented a comprehensive $50 million bail package and raised issues about unsuitable conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center. They argued that the father of seven should be released to spend time with his family before sentencing. However, prosecutors successfully countered these arguments by highlighting the defendant’s history of alleged violence.

The judge’s decision referenced specific incidents involving Combs’ former partners, including Cassie Ventura and another woman referred to as “Jane.” Court documents revealed that prosecutors view these relationships as involving beating, coercion, and victimisation, contrary to the defence’s characterisation of consensual activities between “willing swingers.”

Over the weekend before the ruling, Gina Huynh, who has maintained an on-and-off relationship with Combs since 2014, submitted a letter advocating for his release. Huynh acknowledged that they “experienced ups and downs” but praised Combs’ efforts to become “a better person.” She wrote that “by the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behaviour.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Despite these character references, prosecutors maintained their position by providing redacted details of alleged incidents that contradicted claims about Combs’ reformed behaviour. The specifics of these incidents remain unclear due to redaction, but they appear to relate to continuing patterns of concerning conduct.

Combs’ legal team is now focusing on securing a minimum sentence of no more than 27 months, with credit for the 11 months already served. Prosecutors, however, are seeking at least 51 months according to sentencing guidelines. Sources close to the situation have indicated that Combs’ allies are exploring various options, including appeals and reportedly lobbying for a presidential pardon from President Trump.

The Bad Boy Records founder’s sentencing is scheduled for October 3rd, where he will learn the full extent of his punishment for the prostitution-related charges.

Follow all our Sean Combs trial coverage