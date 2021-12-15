Sebastian Bach has addressed criticism from his former Skid Row bandmates, denying that he was difficult to work with.

During an appearance on the Holmberg’s Morning Sickness radio show (via Blabbermouth), Bach, who left the band in 1996, claimed that he was called “hard to work with” if he “didn’t like one of their songs”.

When asked whether he was indeed hard to work with, Bach said: “You wanna go listen to the records without me, and then listen to the records with me. Why don’t you, the consumer, go and put the headphones on… Are you hard to work with? Do you like ’18 And Life’. ‘I love it. Next song.’ Not every song is that. That’s all I’m saying.”

He continued: “I can sing something if I love it… if I don’t love it, it’s hard. I can’t do it. When I first joined the band, I would try to sing everything that they wrote. And I’d be in rehearsal. I remember one time [we were working on a song] and I go to the mic and I’m, like, [makes singing sound and quickly fades it out]. My mouth just shut. And everybody’s looking at me going, ‘What are you doing?’ And I go, ‘I can’t do it.’ And they go, ‘Oh, you’re hard to work with.’ I go, ‘Not on that other song, I’m not.'”

After Bach was fired from the band, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called Ozone Monday. In 1999, they reformed with Johnny Solinger taking Bach’s place as the lead singer.

The band have since gone through a number of frontmen, with Tony Harnell replacing Solinger in 2015, and ZP Heart then taking over from him eight months later.

Check out Sebastian Bach performing ‘I Remember You’ with Skid Row: