Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has donned a ‘fuck Trump’ t-shirt in a new video message about the importance of voting.

Ahead of next week’s US presidential election, Bach took to Instagram to discuss “by far the most important election of all of our lifetimes, and maybe the most important election of all time.”

Although Bach did not explicitly endorse Biden throughout the message, he encouraged voters to focus on “somebody who has a plan” for tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here’s the situation: all of us have had our lives stopped since March 2020,” he began (via Blabbermouth.net).

He continued: “It’s now gonna be November. We all want our lives back. In order to change our lives back to normal, we have to put somebody in charge that has a plan — not give another four years to the guy that stopped everything. It doesn’t make sense.”

“I have a tour booked starting in April. Half of the shows are in the country of Canada. We have booked shows in Canada, but Americans aren’t allowed in Canada right now. So if things don’t change, I don’t see how we’re gonna go on tour in Canada when Americans aren’t allowed in Canada… do you understand how heavy this is?”

“My kids have a chance to maybe go back to school. Everybody’s scared, because they don’t know if it’s safe or not, because nobody’s in charge… we need somebody in charge,” he added.

While Bach insisted he would “never tell anybody who to vote for,” he urged fans to consider which candidate would be pro science, anti-racist and conscious of climate change.

He began: “What I would say is this: vote for science, so we can stop the virus and go back to work, like before. Vote against racism, because racism is for assholes. Don’t be an asshole. Vote for the climate, because it’s a hundred thousand degrees. The world is burning, and there’s hurricanes all the time .So vote for the climate.”

“Most importantly, vote for our children. As adults, it’s our job to leave the planet for our kids better than when we came into it,” he continued.

“So I’m not telling you who to vote for, but it’s obvious that one candidate is thinking of our children. There’s obviously one candidate who has our children in mind and the future of America and the world in mind. Vote for that guy. Vote for the return of rock and roll to America. Vote for rock and roll music over reality television,” he concluded.

It’s far from the first time Bach has been vocal on US politics, with him recently describing the thought of Trump winning the election as “mindblowing.”

“I think with this election coming up, with the world choosing between Donald Trump for four more years or not, it’s so heavy that it’s mindblowing,” he said on the Vox & Hops podcast.

“If we have four more years of this asshole, it’s mindblowing to even consider. If he gets four more years of this craziness, I can’t even imagine what the world is gonna be like.”

Check out the video message from Sebastian Bach: