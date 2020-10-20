Former Skid Row lead singer Sebastian Bach has confirmed there was “talk” about him joining Van Halen back in 1996.

Following the departure of Sammy Hagar, Bach revealed he was “summoned’ into the office of Skid Row’s manager, Doc McGee, who was joined by Van Halen’s manager Ray Daniels.

“Doc McGhee had me up at the office, and Ray and Doc were talking,” he shared on the Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk radio show (via Blabbermouth).

“I was summoned into Doc’s office, and there was talk about it,” he said, “at the time, they were looking for a singer.”

“But I didn’t get to audition. I don’t think Doc was into me leaving Skid Row either; there was something about that,” he concluded.

As reported by Blabbermouth, Sebastian Bach first publicly denied rumours about joining Van Halen way back in 1999, following former singer Gary Cherone’s departure.

“The thing is, man, there’s only one singer for Van Halen, and that’s David Lee Roth, and if they’ve got no use for him, what possible use could they have for me?” he told MTV News at the time.

“I love Gary, he’s a really nice guy, but you can’t be a really nice guy and be the lead singer of Van Halen… it just doesn’t go together,” he said.

“You got to kick some ass, man, and he does kick ass in his Gary Cherone way… but David Lee Roth was doing kicks off of the drum riser and flying 40 feet in the air… it’s a tough act to follow,” he continued.

“I can’t do that, but I can sing the Sammy Hagar stuff and the David Lee Roth stuff. I’m not bragging, I’m stating a fact.”

