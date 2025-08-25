Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has called for Snoop Dogg to be removed from the 2025 AFL Grand Final following a heated Senate address on Monday.

The US rapper was confirmed last month as the headline act for the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG. The booking was initially celebrated as a major coup for the AFL, with CEO Andrew Dillon describing Snoop as “a pioneer, a performer, and a true entertainer” who would help create “an unforgettable celebration of footy”.

However, Hanson-Young has branded the hip-hop legend a “slur merchant” and questioned why the AFL would pay him $2 million rather than supporting Australian talent. Speaking in the Senate, she highlighted what she perceives as a glaring contradiction in the AFL’s approach to conduct standards.

“The irony is not lost on many of us that while Izak Rankine gets dumped, Snoop Dogg gets $2 million to play his misogynistic, homophobic music on our turf,” Hanson-Young stated, referencing Adelaide Crows forward Izak Rankine, who received a suspension for using a homophobic slur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Hanson-Young (@sarah_hansonyoung)

The Senator’s criticism centres on Snoop’s history of controversial remarks, including recent comments about Disney’s *Lightyear* film. On a podcast appearance, the rapper expressed discomfort at explaining a same-sex relationship depicted in the animated movie to his grandson, claiming he now feels “scared to go to the movies”.

“They move on into the space years, and as they move down the line they’re like, ‘Then, she had a baby with a woman,'” Snoop said on the *It’s Giving* podcast. “Now, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman.’ Ah shit, I didn’t come in here for this shit.”

Hanson-Young argues that the AFL, as a cultural institution, should be investing in homegrown artists rather than importing international acts with questionable track records. “We need investment in Australian and Aussie talent. We need investment in our music industry, and we need to say that if it’s an Aussie game, it’s an Aussie artist playing,” she declared.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has defended the decision to book Snoop Dogg, emphasising that the organisation cannot scrutinise every lyric from every artist who has performed on their stage. He stressed that the Grand Final entertainment will remain family-friendly and appropriate for the MCG audience.

“It is also important to remember that we engaged Snoop Dogg in 2025 as the person he is today,” Dillon said. “He has spoken publicly about his past, he has changed, and today he is a grandfather, philanthropist, he helps rehabilitate youth and is a global entertainer who has performed at both the Super Bowl and the Olympic Closing Ceremony.”

The controversy reflects broader tensions about representation and values in Australian sport, with critics questioning whether the AFL’s booking aligns with its stated commitment to inclusivity and respect.