Serj Tankian has dropped a new solo single, titled “Justice Will Shine On”.

The track, characterised by its intense riffs and poignant lyrics, reflects on the generational trauma stemming from the Armenian Genocide, a subject close to Tankian’s heart. “Justice Will Shine On” was written during the early days of System of a Down but remained unrecorded until recently.

Tankian opens the song by asking his grandfather to speak of his childhood before the genocide, before the anguish builds into noticeable frustration. “We are the children of all the survivors / Justice will shine on,” he sings. “We are the demons of all the deniers / Justice will shine on.”

The System of a Down member is set to release a new solo EP, Foundations, on September 27th. The EP is set to delve deep into the personal and historical narratives that have shaped Tankian’s musical and personal identity.

The EP’s creation was partly inspired by Tankian’s reflective journey while writing his memoir, Down with the System: A Memoir (of Sorts), released earlier this year.

In the memoir, Tankian explored the intricate history of his band and the internal dynamics that have, over time, pushed him towards solo projects. He explained to Metal Hammer in April that the archival nature of writing his book led him to revisit songs from different periods, particularly from the early days of System of a Down.

“Justice Will Shine On” will feature on the EP, as will recent track “A.F. Day”, which shared a similar origin.

Tankian’s focus on the Armenian Genocide is nothing new. In 2015, during a tour commemorating the genocide’s 100th anniversary, he emphasised the importance of acknowledging such atrocities to prevent their recurrence. His advocacy reached a milestone in 2021 when he publicly thanked US President Biden for officially recognising the genocide, marking a significant step in the long journey towards justice for the descendants of the victims.

In other Tankian news, the metal icon recently reiterated his criticism of Imagine Dragons for their decision to perform in Azerbaijan despite ongoing controversies surrounding the region.

Serj Tankian’s “Justice Will Shine On” is out now. Foundations EP is out September 27th (pre-save/pre-order here).