Polaris have released the official set times for their first-ever curated event, Life’s a Beach.

Taking place on Saturday, February 14th at the Riviera Beach Club in St Kilda, the inaugural show will be headlined by the metalcore heavyweights, accompanied by a lineup that includes We Came As Romans, Thy Art is Murder, Ocean Sleeper, Caskets, Terminal Sleep, Reliqa and Headwreck.

Check out the set times below.

“Putting together an outdoor fest that we can call our own has been a little pipe-dream of ours for a while now – and this coming summer felt like the perfect time to dip our toes in, so to speak,” Polaris’ Daniel Furnari said.

“We’ve hand-picked a killer mix of old friends from abroad and at home, some familiar favourites and some of the best up-and-coming local talent. We’re so psyched to have the chance to create a new experience for our fans in such a unique and beautiful location. We can’t wait to have a mosh as the sun goes down, and most likely throw ourselves into the waves as soon as we walk off stage!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by P O L A R I S (@polarisaus)

Destroy All Lines Presents

LIFE’S A BEACH

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14th 2026

RIVIERA BEACH CLUB, ST KILDA

MELBOURNE (18+)

POLARIS

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

WE CAME AS ROMANS (USA)

THY ART IS MURDER

OCEAN SLEEPER + CASKETS (UK)

TERMINAL SLEEP + RELIQA + HEADWRECK