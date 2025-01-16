It’s about to be anarchy in Australia and New Zealand as seminal punk band Sex Pistols have announced a special tour of the two countries.

Sex Pistols members Paul Cook, Steve Jones, and Glen Matlock will be joined by Frank Carter for shows in Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Fremantle this April (see full dates below).

The four-piece will perform the classic Sex Pistols album Never Mind the Bollocks… (1977) in full. They previously played three nights of fundraising for West London’s iconic Bush Hall.

Tickets to the Australia and New Zealand tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 23rd at 11am local time. The My Live Nation members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, January 22nd at 11am local time, while the partner pre-sale begins on Tuesday, January 21st at 11am local time.

It’s set to be a tour not to be missed. Sex Pistols were last on these shores nearly 30 years ago, while their recent Bush Hall fundraising shows drew positive reviews from critics.

“The most glorious sight in a beautiful music hall in west London is of a band, at last, regaining its liberty” Kerrang! wrote. “The group performs with the tightness and chemistry of a band that have been playing together for years…. Sex Pistols are fuckin’ back,” hailed CLASH.

Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Partner pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 21st (11am local time)

My Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, January 22nd (11am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, January 23rd (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

Wednesday, April 2nd

Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, April 3rd

Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

Saturday, April 5th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, April 6th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, April 8th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 9th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, April 11th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA