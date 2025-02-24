The Sex Pistols have hit back at some nasty comments made by former bandmate, Johnny Lydon.

In recent weeks, Lydon – also known as Johnny Rotten – has blasted his former band’s upcoming world tour as “karaoke” and alleged there is “something darker going on behind it”.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ ahead of Sex Pistols’ first run of Australia and New Zealand in nearly 30 years, guitarist Steve Jones said the group have not talked to Lydon in years and the relationship has only become more strained since their former frontman lost a court battle over the use of the band’s music in the 2022 biographical miniseries, Pistol.

“We don’t talk,”Jones told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“The last time I spoke to him was 2008. But I wish him all the best. I really do. We had a great time when we were young, and it was life-changing for all of us. But after the court case with

Pistol it wasn’t even worth asking John [about the reunion tour].

“I don’t think he was interested.”

Sex Pistols are confirmed to play shows in Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth this April with UK frontman Frank Carter stepping in in place of Lydon in what will be their first tour down under since 1996.

“From what I remember, the crowds really got off on it when we played there in ’96,” Jones said.

“You come up with some good bands too – The Saints were a great punk band. And of course, AC/DC and Rose Tattoo. I liked them a lot.”

Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand shows are on sale now. Click here for more details and keep an eye on Rolling Stone AU/NZ this week for the full interview with Jones.

Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Wednesday, April 2nd

Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, April 3rd

Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

Saturday, April 5th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, April 6th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, April 8th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 9th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, April 11th

Fremantle Prison, Perth, WA