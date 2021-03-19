Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Country singer-songwriter Shane Nicholson has today released ‘Harvest on Vinyl’, the first single from his upcoming album.

Impressively, the country rock track was written and recorded in a mere 30 minutes. It was the result of a song-writing club exercise – a club set up by Nashville-based, Aussie folk musician Sam Hawksley – where members are required to contribute a new song, freshly recorded during the session.

“I think it needed to be what it was so I just left it the way it happened in that half hour,” Nicholson said in a press release earlier today.

Filled with classic guitar sounds, the song is an ode Neil Young’s influential ‘72 album Harvest, as it shares the story of a teen boy who plays the vinyl on end. And in a classic move we can all relate to, the boy grows up, sells the record, and ends up regretting it years later when he goes to buy it again for 10 times the price. I feel you, bro.

“It is part of my thing now: I shop around looking for old records I’ve bought before,” said the multi-instrumentalist of the track, confessing the song is indeed a true story.

Fortunately for Nicholson, Harvest was one of his few records his parents kept after he moved out of home when he was young. So he has the old faithful one he played on repeat, “which is scratched to buggery” he said, as well as the new expensive version he thought he needed to re-buy.

The ARIA and CMAA Golden Guitar Award winner is set to release the rest of the album in 2021, marking four years since his latest, Love and Blood in 2017.

For fans of Neil Young and of course of Nicholson himself, you can catch him performing at a bunch of upcoming festivals, including the Gympie Muster, the Deni Ute Muster, and NQ’s Rockin’ Country Festival in Mackay.

Stay tuned for a more expansive run of live shows to be announced soon.

Shane Nicholson Festival Performances

Sunday, August 22

NQ’s Rockin’ Country Festival, Mackay, QLD

Saturday, August 28 & Sunday, August 29

Gympie Muster, Gympie, QLD

Saturday, October 2

Deni Ute Muster, Deniliquin, NSW

Check out the ‘Harvest On Vinyl’ lyric video: