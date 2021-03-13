Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

When Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan following his recent comments about Meghan Markle – which drew accusations of racism – she was met with a largely negative response. Now, the music manager has retraced her steps and apologised for her statement supporting Morgan.

Osbourne has taken to Instagram to acknowledge that her words were offensive to the Black community and has issued an apology.

ICYMI, Morgan controversially stated that he “didn’t believe a word” that the Duchess of Sussex said in her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. An interview in which Markle admitted that she’d struggled with suicidal thoughts while living with the royals and implied actions of racism within the family.

During a segment on the panel show The Talk, Osbourne hastily jumped to Morgan’s defense saying, “if Piers doesn’t like someone and they happen to be Black, does that make him a racist? So why can’t it be he just doesn’t like her?”.

The statement caused an uproar across the world, with many suggesting that her comments are dismissive towards the Black community.

Fortunately, Osbourne has taken the criticism on the chin and issued a lengthy apology. Ozzy Osbourne’s wife said that she “panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive” during her segment on The Talk.

“After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community,” she began her post.

She added: “to anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

Morgan was quick to thank Osbourne following her support of him after her appearance on The Talk, and now, he has jumped back on his soapbox to demand an apology from the panel show.

“Sharon’s been shamed and bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle,” he tweeted following Osbourne’s apology.

“I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME.”

Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s bullsh*t.

This is where we’ve reached.

I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME. https://t.co/kguRA8KVPJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 12, 2021

Despite being removed from his massive platform of ITV’s Good Morning Britain, it appears as though Morgan is still passionate about sharing his wildly controversial views.