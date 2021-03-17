Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The PR team for Sharon Osbourne are working overtime this week. The Talk host is currently under internal review from the CBS regarding barney she had with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Osbourne has now been accused of using homophobic and racist slurs.

Yashar Ali, a journalist for New York and Huffington Post, published an exclusive report on his personal Substack, detailing incidents of racist language.

Ali began investigating The Talk back in 2018, delving into the circumstances surrounding the 2011 dismissal of co-hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Remini. The investigation aimed to look into the leadership of CBS chief executive Les Moonve — who stepped down in September after being accused of sexual misconduct. Moonves is married to former The Talk co-host Julie Chen.

Yashar Ali received testimonials from multiple sources, including Remini, that allege Osbourne used racist language like “wonton” and “slanty eyes” to describe Chen. It also alleges that Osbourne used the slurs “fish eater” and “pussy licker” to describe Sarah Gilbert, an openly lesbian former co-host of The Voice.

According to the report, Osbourne objected to Julie Chen having a leadership stake on the show, and attempted to enlist Remini and Robinson Peete to help marginalize her. Remini claims that during the first season of the show, Osbourne said of Chen: “I mean, who the fuck does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss.”

Remini detailed another exchange, in which Osbourne allegedly said of Gilbert: “Why won’t the pussy licker do anything about the wonton?” and “Why won’t the fish eater be part of this discussion? She’s the fucking executive producer.” Furthermore, Remini claims she was subjected to Italian ethnic slurs “WOP” and “guinea” from Osbourne. The alleged racism goes further back. Ali’s report details an incident that took place in 2003 between Renee Tab, a then 26-year-old literary agent, and Osbourne at a New Year’s Eve party. Tab attended the party as a guest of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne. The party, which was also a vowel renewal ceremony for Meet The Osbournes, hosted a raffle for a necklace and earrings set worth USD $15,000. Tab won the raffle, and was subsequently accused by Sharon Osbourne of stealing the jewellery because she wasn’t directly invited by Ozzy or Sharon. Tab, who is Iranian American, alleges that Osbourne called her on January 1st, 2003 and called her a “Persian carpet cunt” and threatened to have her “yanked off the plane” as she was heading to New York. In addition to the phone call, Osbourne filed a theft report with the Beverly Hills Police Department and issued a press release through her publicist with the headline “ICM Agent Steals Diamond Necklace from Osbournes at New Year’s Eve Party.” The report continues to detail a violent encounter between Osbourne and Tab that took place at West Hollywood restaurant Koi. The report alleges that Osbourne spewed a litany of ethnic slurs towards Tab and harrassed her sister. Ali reached out to Sharon Osbourne for comment, and received the following statement from her publicist Howard Bragman: “The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host,” Bragman wrote. “For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. “She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.” This damning report comes amid recent controversy surrounding Osbourne’s defence of former ITV host Piers Morgan. Morgan came under fire following comments made after the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey. The tell-all saw Markle delve into her experience of racism with the royal family, which lead to suicidal ideation Morgan faced widespread backlash after saying on-air that he didn’t believe Markle experienced suicidal thoughts. Following the controversy, Morgan stepped away from hosting duties. Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter to share support for Morgan, tweeting, “@piersmorgan, I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.” The tweet acted as a catalyst for a heated exchange between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood during an episode of The Talk on Wednesday, March 10th. “Educate me, tell me when you have heard [Piers Morgan] say racist things? I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?,” Osbourne said.

The Talk has since taken a hiatus.