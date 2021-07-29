Two of the fastest-rising names in the Australian metal scene have teamed up for a monstrous split LP, with Adelaide’s Shatter Brain and Melbourne’s Requiem having released the brutal record today.

First detailed back in June, the eponymous split album sees both names sharing three songs each on the limited edition 12″ LP, released through Melbourne’s Disdain Records.

The first half of the album sees Shatter Brain contributing ‘Root Of All Evil’, ‘Internal Witness’, and ‘Bury The Remaining God’, with their efforts having been recorded by Andy Kite at Against the Grain Studios, with Mike Deslandes and Dav Byrne taking on mixing and mastering duties, respectively.

Shatter Brain’s half of the record comes following a few months which saw the group go viral somewhat after sharing a cover of Motörhead’s ‘Iron First’ – their first release since last year’s ferocious Pitchfork Justice.

Check out ‘Root Of All Evil’ by Shatter Brain:

Meanwhile, the latter half of the album consists of Requiem offering up blistering blackened thrash/death metal cuts such as ‘Cruelty Of Time’, ‘Funeral March’, and ‘Reap What We Have Sown’, with their efforts having been recorded and mixed by Jack Hartley of Ghostnote Recording Studios, and featuring mastering by Dav Byrne yet again.

Hailing from the regional town of Ararat, Requiem have been hard at work in recent months, having memorably performed a powerful set at The Tote as part of a release show for the recent Nephalem/Protospasm split cassette in May.

The new split album is officially out today via “Australia’s fastest growing underground label”, Disdain Records, who have been hard at work in recent months with releases from the likes of Anty!, Money Boys, and the aforementioned tape from Nephalem and Protospasm. With artwork from Steve Lehmann adorning the sleeve, pre-order copies of the album were limited to 100 copies on gold vinyl, with orders available now via Disdain Records’ website.

The Shatter Brain/Requiem split LP is officially out today through Disdain Records.

Check out ‘Cruelty Of Time’ by Requiem:

Shatter Brain/Requiem split LP tracklist:

Side Shatter Brain

1. ‘Root Of All Evil’

2. ‘Internal Witness’

3. ‘Bury The Remaining God’

Side Requiem

1. ‘Cruelty Of Time’

2. ‘Funeral March’

3. ‘Reap What We Have Sown’