Back in January, Brisbane pop rockers Sheppard committed to releasing one new single every month. It’s fair to say they didn’t anticipate the mess that was soon to unravel, but they’ve continued to honour their commitment.

The band’s sixth release, ‘Symphony’, showed up at the tail-end of June, and now the song has a brand new music video. The band, led by siblings George, Amy and Emma Sheppard, took advantage of the decreased COVID restrictions in Brisbane by giving their home city a prominent role in the new clip.

‘Symphony’ has already amassed upwards of half a million Spotify streams, with Sheppard’s global following drawn to its hopeful tenor. “​There’s not a single minor chord in this song, just a massive, uplifting declaration of love​,” said George Sheppard​. “​Our previous singles from the upcoming release have all been love songs, but with hints at deeper, more serious topics. O​n ‘Symphony’, we wanted to go all out and write a huge, stadium sized pop song.”

The Brisbane band have built a considerable international audience since releasing their debut EP in 2012. The self-titled EP included the singles ‘Hold My Tongue and ‘Let Me Down Easy’. The latter also featured on Sheppard’s debut album, Bombs Away (2014), and gained even more exposure thanks to its placement on programs such as Packed to the Rafters and Channel Nine’s Today.

Bombs Away was spearheaded by the single ‘Geronimo’, which made it to the top of the ARIA charts and was widely embraced across Western and Central Europe. The album has since gained ARIA Gold accreditation and picked up the award for Best Group at the 2014 ARIA Music Awards. Sheppard’s hot streak continued with their next full length effort, Watching the Sky, which arrived in mid-2018. The album had no trouble topping the ARIA chart, while its lead single ‘Coming Home’ went Gold in the Netherlands.

Sheppard’s seventh single for 2020, ‘Lazy Love’, is due this Friday, July 31st.

Check out ‘Symphony’ by Sheppard: