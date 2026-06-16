Sheryl Crow really didn’t care for Donald Trump and his big birthday bash.

The US President held a UFC fight night, UFC Freedom 250, over the weekend, which took place at the hallowed White House.

In an Instagram Story following the event (as per Rolling Stone), Crow wrote, “What happened last night on the lawn of the White House was disgraceful and void of decency.

“Powerful, rich people filled the lawn to watch a violent sport that ended with a vile and racist comment. All while the average American cannot afford healthcare, gas, and cost of living.”

The US artist continued: “Do not be fooled. This administration is corrupt and does not give a damn about the American people. It only cares about making money hand over fist at the expense and in spite of our democracy.”

“If we continue to support this kind of distraction from reality, we are no better than them. Let’s be better, America,” she added.

UFC Freedom 250 was ostensibly part of Trump’s celebrations of the US’s 250th birthday.

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The main fight was between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, though several matches of varying weight classes led up to that fight.

One of the fighters, Josh Hokit, made headlines for his post-interview time, in which he said, “Michelle Obama is a man.”

Crowe has long spoken out against Trump.

Last year she released “The New Normal”, which described America as a dystopia. She previously got rid of her Tesla after Elon Musk was appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

In a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, she discussed writing the song “Heartbeat Away” in response to the way Trump was campaigning.

“I wrote that song before Trump got the nomination – it already felt apocalyptic that people were entertaining the idea of making a man like that the most powerful person in the world,” she revealed.

“I had to go into deep meditation and find a way to have compassion for the people of this country that are hurting and believe he cares about them.”