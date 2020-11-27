Sheryl Crow paid tribute to the late, great Tom Petty with a cover of one of his songs during a late night appearance.

As per ET Canada, she covered ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon cut to the country star from a remote country location. Crow, playing both the guitar and harmonica, begins her sweet acoustic version of Petty’s song. She’s soon joined by several of her clones – thanks to editing – using various instruments, including a tambourine.

Is Sheryl Crow trying to say that covering Petty requires an a backup army? He’s certainly a tough artist to take on. ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ originally appeared on Petty’s 1994 solo album, Wildflowers (interestingly, Crow also titled an album with that same name in 2005).

Wildflowers was one of Petty’s best-loved albums. An expanded edition of it was released last month, which Crow was promoting with her appearance on Fallon’s show (check out the host’s excited reaction to the size of the Wildflowers box set). The reissue received rave reviews from the likes of Pitchfork.

Dubbed Wildflowers & All The Rest, the expanded edition contains all 25 songs from the original recording sessions. Five of the ten songs on the bonus album All The Rest are previously unreleased. It was released as both a 2CD set and a 3LP vinyl package.

For the huge fan, there’s even a ‘Super Deluxe Edition’ or an ‘Ultra Deluxe Edition’, the latter costing a cheap $500. These are available via the official Tom Petty store here.

A massive tribute also streamed last month on what would have been Petty’s 70th birthday.

Petty passed away in 2017 at the age of 66 from an accidental overdose.

It was the first year that Tom Petty’s Birthday Bash had been held online, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flaming Lips and Beck were some of the stellar artists to cover their favourite Petty classics. Adam Sandler even appeared, discussing his love for Petty and his music.

Check out Sheryl Crow’s cover of ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’: