Dongwan, member of K-pop longest running act Shinhwa, has apologised for showing support for Korean rapper ISU (MC The Max’s Lee Soo) on Instagram. The controversial rapper was previously sentenced to probation for soliciting prostitution with a minor.

Dongwan issued the apology after receiving severe backlash for his support of the rapper, although it came after he had already tried to defend himself.

In a handwritten letter posted to his Instagram, Dongwan said: “My judgment was clouded due to heavy drinking and I’ve caused disappointment to many people. I apologize.”

“What I regret the most is that I hurt those who were supporting me and staying by my side for a long time. I will accept everyone’s angry scolding and criticisms and will self-reflect so that I can be more careful with my words and actions.” he continued.

“Once again, I want to deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart to many people. I’m sorry.” he wrote in the end.

The apology came shortly after Dongwan had posted a video of ISU singing, captioned: “When will I be able to hear the voice of ISU?”

His post was criticised by numerous fans, who pointed out ISU’s previous controversy and demanded he remove the post and apologise. Dongwan, however, turned off his comments shortly after and posted on his stories, saying he was “relieved” that people were “disappointed in me.” A few people also claimed Dongwan had blocked them for commenting on his posts.

In 2009, rapper Lee Soo (ISU) was charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor. At the time, he admitted to the charges, but claimed that he did not know she was a minor. He was only sentenced to probation – with the charges later being dropped – on account of the incident being his first offence.

